Grantham Lions' Santa tour raises more than £6,000 for good causes

A charity Santa sleigh run has raised thousands of pounds for charity – despite having to cut the route short after being pelted with stones.

The Grantham Lions Club has been touring the streets with Santa and his sleigh throughout December to raise funds for local good causes.

However, they were forced to abandon the tour early on Thursday, December 17, when youths started throwing stones at Santa while the sleigh was making its way down Goodliff Road.

Grantham Lions will be touring Barrowby tonight. (43610072)

A Lions spokesperson said: “A few spoilt it for the many. Some of the stones hit Santa’s leg but, fortunately, he wasn’t injured.”

Despite the incident, Godfrey Mackinder, president of the club, is delighted with the generosity shown by the community.

He said: “I would like to thank all the people who have helped us with our Santa sleigh including fellow Lions and Chandlers Motor Group who lent us a vehicle.

“It has been strange this year with social distancing and restrictions, but to raise over £6,000 through donations is a magnificent achievement. I would like to thank the people of Grantham and district for supporting us.

“I hope Santa and his sleigh brought many smiles on faces and lots of enjoyment to everyone in this difficult year.

“What lies ahead remains uncertain but Grantham Lions will support good causes the best we can.”