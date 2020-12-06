Grantham Lions share £1,000 donation between 10 local causes

Grantham Lions Club has donated £100 each to 10 separate local charity organisations and good causes.

Grantham Disabled Children Society (GDCS), Grantham Stroke Club, Headway, Grantham Ark, Mencap, South Lincolnshire Blind Society, Grantham Passage, Lincolnshire Swim Club, Grantham and Rural Areas Community Effort (GRACE) and Grantham Foodbank have all benefited from the donation, after what has been a very difficult year for many of the smaller charities and organisations.

Despite not being able to hold meetings this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, members of the Lions club each put a charity forward that they would like to support over Christmas.

Left, Lion President Godfrey Mackinder on left and Lion John Dickinson Chairman Community Services. (43357701)

Foodbank manager Brian Hanbury is grateful for the donation as he revealed that demand for emergency food parcels soared during lockdown.

He added: “This support from the Lions is truly appreciated at this extremely busy period. This £100 will go towards the next pallet delivery of food. We will try to make this £100 worth £400 with our purchasing power. Our numbers are currently up by 180 per cent on adults and 290 per cent on local children being supported.

“We would like to say a formal thank you to our very gracious community that shows their support in so many ways. We are truly humbled by every ounce of food and every toy and every pound that comes in. We truly live in a great community.”

The trustees of GDCS are also delighted to have received a share of the donation after fund-raising has dwindled this year due to the pandemic.

Trustee Darryl Blair said: “Like so many charities and societies the pandemic has hit us hard and reduced our fund-raising efforts significantly.

“This donation will be used to help fund future group sessions like trampoline park sessions or soft play.

“Our members have really struggled due to the restrictions so it will be fantastic to be able to return to group meeting.”

South Lincolnshire Blind Society (SLBS) has also seen its fund-raising efforts reduced to next to nothing as a direct result of the pandemic.

Susan Swinburn, chief executive of SLBS, said: “A huge thank you for thinking about us.

“The money will help us to continue to support our clients.”

Club president Godfrey Mackinder thanked the community for its support, adding: “We will hopefully be back out there again next year. We wish everyone a merry Christmas and hope for a better New Year.”