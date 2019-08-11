Grantham loving wife dies just days before diamond wedding anniversary

A loving wife sadly passed away just days before her diamond wedding last week.

Shirley Charity, of Hillingford Way, Grantham, died last Monday, aged 81, with her devoted husband Colin, 83, by her side.

She was diagnosed with cancer in October.

Colin and Shirley Charity met on Bonfire Night in 1953. (14794141)

The inseparable couple would have been married 60 years on Saturday after first meeting on Bonfire Night in 1953.

A card from the Queen arrived on Saturday, which daughter Elaine described as a “bittersweet moment” for the family.

Colin and Shirley Valentine Ann Foster married at St Anne’s Church, Grantham, in 1959 after a six-year courtship.

Colin had originally planned to sign up for the RAF following his two-year National Service, only to be informed by fiancee Shirley that she had already arranged the wedding.

The wedding was followed by a short honeymoon in London where the couple desperately wanted to see South Pacific in Leicester Square, but the 15 shilling ticket price proved a little beyond their means at the time.

(14961811)

The hard working couple later proudly purchased their first home in Norton Street, Grantham, which came complete with an outside toilet and a tin bath.

But as Shirley’s father was the long-time caretaker at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School (KGGS) the newly married couple were able to take advantage of the luxury of an indoor bathroom.

Their first daughter, Paula, was born in 1963 and their second daughter, Elaine, arrived three years later in 1966.

The growing family eventually moved to a bigger property in Hillingford Way in 1977, which was to be their forever home.

Paula married and moved to America in 1981, which opened up a whole world of travelling for Colin and Shirley, as well as the opportunity to spoil their grandchildren, Chris and Maria.

After retiring from their busy jobs as a catering assistant and joiner, there was no slowing down for the couple and they enjoyed a busy retirement.

As well as travelling, the couple enjoyed meeting up with friends and working in their garden, which was their pride and joy.

Elaine said: “Mum wasn’t a typical 81-year-old.

“Up until she received her cancer diagnosis in October last year she was happily traipsing round Windsor Castle, Bath and Dorset in August on our annual holiday. Her energy put us all to shame.

“It may sound hackneyed but fate stepped in when Dad plucked up the nerve to ask mum out on that Bonfire Night long ago and they’ve never been apart since.

“Dad misses mum terribly. He often says that Mum was the ‘blood in his veins’.”