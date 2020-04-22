A Grantham man pleaded guilty to burglary in court this week after breaking into a hospice charity shop.

Steven Watson, of Westgate, was arrested following the break-in at the St Barnabas Hospice charity shop, in Welby Street, Grantham, on Sunday.

An old collection box was taken, but it is not believed to have had a lot of money inside. The door and till also suffered extensive damage in the incident.

Watson, 37, received a community order at Lincoln Magistrates' Court yesterday (Tuesday). He will also be made to pay £100 in compensation to the hospice.

Caroline Peach, head of retail at St Barnabas Hospice, said the break-in was “particularly upsetting” as the charity announced it is is expecting to lose one million in funding over the next three months.

Caroline added: “We feel thankful that we were able to clear our shops of valuables when we closed them for this period of isolation. I would like to say a huge thank you to the residents of the flat above the shop, who were able to alert the police quickly when the break-in occurred.

“A break-in to one of our shops is devastating at any time, but in the current situation, with charities struggling with a loss of income, it is particularly upsetting.

“There has been so much kindness shown to the hospice over the past few weeks and it breaks my heart to know that there are people out there targeting organisations like ours, who just want to do good in the community.

“We are facing losses of £1 million over the next three months due to closed charity shops and cancelled activities.

“This mindless act of vandalism puts added pressure on our staff and finances as we work to secure the shop again. Above all, our nurses are still continuing to care for patients and families throughout this crisis.

“If you are able to support with a donation, however great or small, it would mean the world to us."

To donate, visit: www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/crisis

