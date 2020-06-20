A Grantham dentist has been appointed Deputy Chief Dental Officer for England.

Jason Wong MBE, a partner at the Maltings dental practice in Grantham, will champion the role of dentists and dentistry within the health system in his new role. He is also the Local Dental Network Chair for NHS England & NHS Improvement Midlands.

Dr Wong will work alongside Chief Dental Officer Sara Hurley and Eric Rooney (Deputy CDO) together with local and regional teams to deliver improved outcomes for patients.