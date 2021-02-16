Grantham man 'braves the shave' for charity in honour of sister-in-law

A Grantham man has raised hundreds of pounds for charity after having his hair shaved off.

Alan Snow, of Hillingford Way, Grantham, ‘braved the shave’ for Breast Cancer UK, on Sunday, after his sister-in-law Norma, who lives in Australia, was diagnosed shortly before Christmas.

The 60-year-old said: “In this crazy world we live in at the minute I thought I would give back. This cause is close to my family’s heart, now more than ever. It only took 20 minutes for my wife Amanda to shave all my hair off.

Alan Snow 'braved the shave.'(44410870)

“We face-timed Norma so she could watch as I had it done.

“My head feels a little cold but it must be nothing compared to people going through their treatment."

Alan had set himself an initial target of £300 in support of Brave The Shave for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Alan has already raised £312 of his original £300 target but there is still time to make a donation.

Visit: www.tinyurl.com/1qmbhwy

