Grantham man celebrates 50th birthday with bar crawl through home - and a visit from Peppa Pig

A Grantham man had a ‘lockdown birthday’ to remember after his wife hosted a bar crawl through their home.

Wade Rowlett, of Harrowby Road, turned 50 last Wednesday. He was due to celebrate with a river cruise in France before stopping in the hotel at The Shard in London.

But thanks to his wife Caroline, the celebrations still went ahead after she turned their home into some of Wade’s favourite bars in Grantham.