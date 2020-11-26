A Grantham man has been charged with drink driving following a collision involving three vehicles in the town on Monday.

Ian Challis, 70, of Vernon Avenue, Grantham, has been charged with an offence of driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol and has been bailed to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on January 11, 2021.

The accident happened near Asda on Sankt Augustin Way at about 4.30pm. A Peugeot van, a Kia car and a Renault car were involved in the incident.

Police closed Sankt Augustin Road following a serious collision involving three vehicles on Monday. (43242205)

Police made a second arrest following the incident. A 40-year-old man from Grantham was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired through drugs. He has been released under investigation.

Police closed Sankt Augustin Way following the accident which was attended by the fire and ambulance services although no serious injuries were reported.