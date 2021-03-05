Grantham man completes 10k a day charity challenge in 60 days

A grandad has run more than 10k everyday for the past 60 days to raise funds for a charity close to his heart.

Paul Durham, of Lime Grove, Grantham, has raised £750 for Diabetes UK after his grandson was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Hoping to also raise awareness about the condition, the 66-year-old set off on his first 10k run around Grantham on New Year’s Day.

Paul Durham. (44784160)

He said: “My goal was to run 10k a day for 60 days, however I managed to run over my distance each day and ended up running 663k or 412 miles, which is like running from Grantham to Inverness in Scotland.”

Paul completed his final 10k on Monday, alongside his daughter Holly.

He added: “I ran in every kind of weather. The snow was not too bad but the freezing ice conditions made it hard going.”

Paul is planning a 26-mile run around Rutland Water later this year, followed by the Great North Run as part of the Diabetes UK team.

Donate at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Paul-Durham13