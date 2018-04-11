Grantham man gears up for London Marathon dressed as Deadpool

A Grantham man is dressing up as american superhero Deadpool to run the London Marathon next Sunday.

Jason Walker, 35, is hoping to raise over £2,000 to support Hospice UK in memory of his father, who passed away from cancer 18 years ago.

He said: “My father George Walker, lost his battle with cancer in a hospice at Lincoln in April 2000. I am running in support of Hospice UK, and the great work that our UK hospices do to make a huge difference to patients and their families.”

Despite it being his first marathon, Jason is no stranger to hard work after he completed the Equinox 24 Ultra Marathon in September.

He added: “I will be running in costume as Deadpool, and ideally looking to beat the Deadpool actor Ryan Reynold’s marathon time of 3:50:22 that he set in New York 2008 in standard clothing.”

Jason, who recently joined Grantham Running Club, regulary runs nine or ten miles twice a week and longer distances at the weekend.

He added: “I actually ran 26 miles a few weeks ago in three hours 45 minutes. I don’t feel as nervous now that I know I can cope with the distance. I am looking forward to it.”

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jasonwalker83