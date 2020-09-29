Grantham man handed suspended prison sentence for wildlife crime

A Grantham man has been handed a suspended prison sentence and a five year Criminal Behaviour Order for wildlife offences.

David Winfield, 38 of Lymn Court, Grantham, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on September 25 for registration offences under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

Following a in-depth investigation, Winfield was found to have been in possession of two Schedule 4 Goshawk birds that weren’t registered with the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Schedule 4 birds must be registered and ringed if kept in captivity.

Detective constable Aaron Flint, said: “Evidence recovered during a warrant at Winfield’s address confirmed that he had been in possession of two unregistered Goshawks and was also actively involved in deer coursing.

“The Bird Registration Scheme (BRS) was brought in with the WCA 1981 to make people accountable for birds held in captivity and to try and reduce the chances of birds being taken illegally from the wild and laundered into captivity.

"The Goshawk along with the Peregrine are the two high value species which have suffered most from birds being illegally taken from the wild for falconry and commercial sale - so a reliable registration scheme is particularly important for these species.”

Following his court hearing Winfield was given a two year suspended prison sentence for the Registration offence and a five year Criminal Behaviour Order for deer coursing.

The order states that:

- Winfield must not enter onto any private agricultural land in Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Rutland or Norfolk between July 31st and April 30th with a Sighthound, Greyhound, Saluki long dog, Lurcher type dog or cross breed or be in company with anyone in possession of one of the above dogs.

- Winfield must not enter any land in Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Rutland or Norfolk between July 31st and April 30 with any non excluded dog without written permission of the landowner.

- Winfield must not allow any dog under his control to be off lead in any of the above areas.

Any dogs in his possession or control must be microchipped to his home address.

The above orders expire in 2025.