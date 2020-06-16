Grantham man jailed after drinker breaks jaw during chase

A drinker who was ejected from a town centre pub for causing a nuisance suffered a fractured jaw when he was chased along the street, Lincoln Crown Court was told.

The 40-year-old man had spent several hours drinking in the Kings Arms in Westgate, Grantham and was eventually thrown out by the landlord because of his behaviour.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, told the court that by 7pm the man was drunk and was harassing regulars.