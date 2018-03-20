Grantham man jailed for drug dealing

Have your say

A drug dealer caught by messages found on his mobile phone was today jailed at Lincoln Crown Court.

Scott Chapman was arrested in May 2016 after he was stopped by police while driving along Carholme Road, Lincoln.

Almas Ben-Aribia, prosecuting, said that officers searched the vehicle and found £2,000 cash in the handbag of a passenger.

The pair were both arrested and the cash together with three mobile phones was seized by police.

Miss Ben-Aribia said:“On one of the phones, which the defendant accepted as belonging to him, messages were found relating to the supply of heroin, cocaine and cannabis.”

She said the messages indicated that Chapman was primarily dealing in cannabis but on one occasion sold heroin under instructions from a man referred to as “Scottish”. He also supplied cocaine on a couple of occasions to a relative.

The court was told that Chapman had previous convictions for drugs offences and in 2008 was given a four year jail sentence for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Chapman,33, of Clyde Court, Grantham, admitted supplying cannabis over a six month period between 14 December 2015 and 1 June 2016. He also admitted supplying heroin and cocaine. He was jailed for two and a half years.

David Eager, in mitigation, urged that Chapman’s jail sentence should be suspended.

He said Chapman admitted the offences and was mainly involved in supplying cannabis.

Judge John Pini QC, passing sentence, told Chapman “I cannot avoid an immediate custodial sentence.”