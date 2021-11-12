Grantham man launches petition for pedestrian crossing at busy junction

Hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for a pedestrian crossing to be installed on a busy Grantham road.

The campaign was launched by Brandan Evans, of Wharf Road, after witnessing “one too many near misses” at the Gainsborough Corner junction of Bridge End Road and London Road.

The 22-year-old said: “There is currently no pedestrian right of way. I fear that one day it will be too late and someone will get knocked over or killed. They are refurbishing a crossing in the town centre, but why refurbish something when we have a major issue at this junction on a daily basis?”

Brandan Evans (52998802)

The petition has already gained nearly 700 signatures since Brandan launched it a week ago.

He added: “We are meant to be teaching our children the importance of road safety but it is impossible at this junction as you have multiple traffic approaching from all directions. I worry about my younger brothers and sisters.”

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, confirmed that Lincolnshire County Council has already looked into adding pedestrian crossings in the area.

Brandan Evans (52998809)

He added: “This would involve major utility diversions and significant changes to the junction’s layout, the cost is too prohibitive at the moment.

“Early research also adds pedestrian crossings would triple wait times at all arms of the junction. This is because an ‘all red’ stage would need to be added to the current signal rotation.

“The Grantham Southern Relief Road should also help move some of the traffic at this busy junction away from the city centre when it opens in 2023. Once we’ve seen the effects the new road has on congestion, we’ll look again at other improvements that can be made. It’s also important to mention that further housing development in the area could add more pressure to an already congested junction. That’s why we’ll be looking to developers to contribute towards upgraded infrastructure that meets the needs of a growing Grantham population.”

To sign the petition, visit www.tinyurl.com/hxh7wydc