Grantham man launches petition to stop cyclists on pavements

A petition to stop adults from cycling in the town centre has been launched.

Jim Smith, 71, of Croft Drive, Grantham, set up the petition in a bid to ‘wake people up’ before something serious happens.

Jim has been working with district councillor Charmaine Morgan who has written to council leaders asking for their support.

She said: “Local people are currently at risk thanks to the poor management of our paving, lack of provision for disabled people and those with pushchairs and a failure to provide a cycle network throughout our town.”

The petition calls for a ban on adults cycling on pavements in the town centre, the provision of adequate drop kerbs to support pushchair, wheelchair and mobility scooter users and for a ‘properly connected cycle network’ throughout Grantham.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Cycling is already banned on pavements, and people doing so could potentially face police action.

“Only a few years ago we carried out a million-pound refurbishment of the market place, creating a much nicer and safer environment for pedestrians.

“We are continually looking at whether other potential improvements are appropriate, and would like to expand the town centre’s cycle network in the near future.

“As always this will be heavily dependent on available funding and what’s technically feasible. For example, on some narrower roads, there simply isn’t space for a dedicated cycle lane.

“We urge anyone out on the roads and pavements to be mindful of others.”

To sign the petiton, visit: www.thepetitionsite.com/en-gb/takeaction/603/724/583/

There will also be paper petitions available to sign in town. More details to follow.