Grantham man one of first identified in drink-driver “name and shame” campaign

A Grantham man has been one of the first people to be named as part of a campaign by Lincolnshire Police to identify drink-drivers and those driving under the influence of drugs.

The identities of people found to be driving under the influence of drugs will also be released as part of the campaign which started today and will run until the New Year.

The force hopes that this will make people think twice before getting behind the wheel.

Lincolnshire Police made over 1,000 arrests for drink driving in the last year* and over 150 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs.

Inspector Ewan Gell from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Drink-driving is still a problem in Lincolnshire but we are very good at catching offenders. I sincerely hope we don’t have to name a single person over these two weeks. Driving under the influence can be deadly, claims and ruins lives but is easily avoidable.

“Do not consume a drop if you are driving and be wary the morning after as you could still be over the limit. If we pull you over the consequences could be a losing your licence, a criminal record or even a prison sentence.”

John Siddle from the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership said: “Drink drivers cannot turn back the clock however, almost all those arrested wish they could. They stand to lose so much when they make that decision to get behind the wheel – their livelihood, life, other people’s lives and possibly their liberty if they are sent to prison.

“The knock-on effects of that will be loss of job, possible loss of home (who pays the mortgage) car insurance increase, possibly a re-sit of the driving test. Despite this some people still choose to drink or drug drive, so I welcome Lincolnshire police’s decision to name those charged with driving whilst impaired, through drink or drugs, which adds to the list of deterrents already in place.”

If you suspect someone is about to drive under the influence please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Charged with driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit on 16 and 17 December:

38-year-old Simon Born, of Springbank Drive, Bourne. He was arrested in Bourne and will appear at Boston Magistrates on 10 January.

24-year-old Sam Calvert, of Stickney, Boston. He was arrested in Conningsby and will appear at Boston Magistrates on 17 January.

42-year-old Joe Meinedo, of Larch Close, Grantham. He was arrested in Grantham and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates on 15 January.

28-year-old Arturs Jasvins, of Boultham park road, Lincoln. He was arrested in Lincoln and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates on 15 January.

32-year-old Wayne Copeland, of Devon Road, Newark on Trent, Newark. He was arrested in Graby and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates on 15 January.