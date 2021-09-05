Grantham man prepares to take on Great North Run for air ambulance

A runner is aiming to raise £400 for charity by taking part in the 40th anniversary of the Great North Run.

Grantham man Robin Atter, will join thousands of runners for the arduous 13.1 mile run on Sunday, September 12.

He is raising money for The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and has so far clocked up a quarter of his target.

Robin Atter (50717187)

It’s not the first charity run that Robin has embarked on.

In 2020 he raised £400 for The Dog’s Trust in the Burghley 7 after first taking up running in 2019 to improve his fitness.

Robin, who works at South Kesteven District Council, then went on to join the Grantham Running Club and jumped at the chance to take on the Great North Run.

He said: “I have always watched it on TV each year and thought what an amazing event it looks. So I jumped at the chance when the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance advertised for runners.”

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance transport the equivalent of an A&E department to people suffering from serious illnesses and injuries, providing the best possible treatment as quickly as possible.

As a charity, they need to raise approximately £6 million a year.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/robin-atter1