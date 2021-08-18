Grantham man pursues dream of opening home interior business in shopping centre

A former shop manager has launched his dream interior business after being made redundant due to the Covid crisis.

Alex Smyth, of Barrowby Gate, will open Alexander Kent Interiors, a home interiors, gifts and lifestyle brand, in the George Centre,Grantham, next month.

After being redundant last year, the 34-year-old decided that it was time to follow his passion for interiors and build his own brand from scratch, selling home interiors items including soft furnishings, lifestyle products including candles and home fragrance as well as homeware gifts and accessories.

Alexander Kent Interiors is due to open in September. (50321434)

After successfully launching the brand online last year, Alex is opening his first retail store in Grantham.

He said: “We have been online since 2020, and were born out of the pandemic. I was made redundant after working for the Arcadia Group (Topshop/Topman) for 15 years as a manager. I decided to follow my passion for interiors and build the brand from scratch. I live in Grantham, and wanted to ensure my first retail store was in our town. Investment in our high streets and local areas is more important than ever.”

Alex says the George Centre was the right fit for his brand, adding: “I know it has had its ups and down but now under new management, they have been incredibly supportive of small independents and wanting to support new businesses. It’s a beautiful building with a historic connection, the facade being Georgian from the old George Hotel which was built in 1780.”

Despite not yet having an official opening date, Alex is planning the big reveal early next month.

He added: “With lots of chain shops available, we pride ourselves on being local, unique and proudly independent. It’s important to be part of our community and help get our community thriving again after the tough times of the pandemic, there is still a place for retail shops and personal interaction and service.

“We are proud to be investing in our town, and we encourage all the wonderful people of Grantham to support the small businesses who invest in our town and keep them alive.”

Keep updated by following the business on Instagram @alexander.kent.interiors, Facebook Alexander Kent Interiors or visit www.alexanderkentinteriors.com