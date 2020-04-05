Grantham man raises thousands for charity after being seriously injured in car accident

Rob Dixon is known to so many throughout Grantham for his selfless attitude and willingness to help others.

After recovering from a serious road accident nearly six years ago, the 63-year-old knew that he wanted to help others.

He has since raised more than £12,000 for numerous local causes and charities – but is not stopping there.

Having just retired, he is now more determined than ever to help out even more local causes and charities.

We spoke to Rob this week as he was adjusting to life in retirement.

Can you tell our readers a bit about yourself?

I left school when I was 15 and served as an apprentice in heavy engineering with CA Parsons.

I then moved to Proctor & Gamble in 1978 as a high speed line fitter on the Crest toothpaste and Head and Shoulders packing lines.

I moved into sales in 1983 with Proctor & Gamble and this is when I moved to Grantham.

My football career was cut short due to a bad injury so I took up refereeinglocally then progressed to the Lincolnshire League and United Counties League as a linesman then referee. I refereed locally for over 20 years.

I then moved into the commercial laundry and dishwashing field with BMM Weston in 1987.

I moved to Warner Hoard selling laundry and dishwashing equipment to care homes, hotels, holiday parks and hospitals. In 2001 I moved to premium German brand Miele and became their national sales manager.

What was the turning point for you?

I was involved in a head-on car crash in December 2014 when someone overtook a lorry and hit me head-on. I suffered severe chest and leg injuries and a rotator cuff injury on my shoulder which required surgery. I spent six days in hospital and five weeks off work. This whole experience made me re-evaluate my life.

I decided to retire but realising that I was not ready to retire altogether I started my own business consultancy in the commercial laundry and dishwashing market sectors working three days a week.

This is when I realised I now had more time to help those less fortunate than myself.

Can you tell us more about your charity events?

My first event was a race night held at the Eden Hotel in Grantham. It was a sell out with around 110 people attending. We raised £2,700 for the Grantham breast cancer unit. My second race night was for St Barnabas Hospice within Grantham Hospital and St Barnabas Hospice on Barrowby Road, which raised £3,200.

How did you fit anything else in?

I have also been a crew member on two charity cycle rides. My first one was from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London to the Eiffel Tower in Paris in 24 hours. I also ran my own charity campaign to ‘save 10p a day’ last year, which raised an incredible £4,100. The funds were split between the Hospice in Grantham Hospital and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

I hadplanned a charity race night for next month. However this has been postponed and rescheduled to November 7, 2020. My aim is to raise £5,000 to be split between Grantham palliative care nurses, Rainbow Hospice and Anna’s Hope.

How has retirement been so far?

I am looking forward to spending a lot more time with my wife of 43 years Angela, who has supported me all of these years.

Obviously my retirement coincided with the Covid-19 outbreak so, like everyone else, life will be different in the coming months, but as long as I am fit and healthy I aim to continue to raise more money for deserving local causes and supporting others running charitable events.

