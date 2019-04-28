Grantham man raises thousands for hospice in memory of his nan

Thousands of pounds were raised for a hospice at a fund-raising event on Saturday.

Andrew Parker, of Eaton, hosted a fete which included an online auction, raffle and stalls as part of the national St Barnabas Hospice Big Brew fund-raising campaign.

Nearly 200 people attended the event at Eaton Village Hill, which included stalls selling everything from home-made cards, knitted baby clothing and flowers, to wooden gifts, jewellery and vinyl records, as well as a tombola and traditional games including ‘guess the name of the teddy’ and ‘how many eggs in a jar?’

Andrew, who also volunteers as a hospice ‘Consistent Companion' volunteer by providing social and practical support to patients and their carers, said: “It was a gamble holding it over the Easter weekend but there was a great turn-out. The sunny weather really helped, especially as we also had a retro ice cream van.”

As well as activities throughout the day, Andrew also hosted an online auction with prizes including premium hospitality tickets to Liverpool FC, a glider experience, spa days, afternoon tea and golf at Stapleford Park and a half-day Land Rover driving experience.

Local businesses also donated 40 raffle prizes including tickets to watch Nottingham Panthers in a corporate box, £50 voucher for The Wheel at Branston, Belton House family ticket, Rockingham Castle family ticket, Sunday lunch at the Nag’s Head at Harby, steak night at The Gregory Arms at Harlaxton, two cinema tickets to Kinema in the Woods in Woodhall Spa and ice skating for four at Nottingham Ice Centre.

The Big Brew is just the latest fund-raising initiative that Andrew has organised for charity since 2012.

He said: “I started raising money for Macmillan in memory of my nan who had bowel cancer for the best part of three years.”

After raising £2,300 for Macmillan, Andy, who works a fryer operative at the McCain potato plant at Easton, decided to start fund-raising for St Barnabas Hospice in Grantham.

He added: “My nan spent her last two weeks at St Barnabas Hospice in Lincoln. If it wasn’t for them, she would have had an undignified death, but the staff bent over backwards. Nothing was too much trouble for them.

"I would like to thank Lynne Marsden, Caroline Gamble and Ruth Allen and my family for always supporting me."

For more information on how to support the hospice with a Big Brew event, visit www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/get-involved/fundraise/fundraising-ideas/barnabas-brew