Grantham man set to take on charity skydive for brother

A Grantham man is planning to mark his 30th birthday with a skydive to raise funds for the Grantham Disabled Children Society (GDCS).

When Ashley Smith received a skydive voucher for his 30th birthday from his mum Sue and step-dad Darryl Blair, he decided to turn it into a fund-raiser for GDCS, of which his little brother Ryan is a member.

Ryan was born with Down syndrome, chromosome 6 deletion and is also on the autism spectrum.

Ashley and Ryan. (47179293)

After seeing how much he benefits from attending GDCS – a non-for-profit society which supports local families who have children with additional needs – Ashley wanted to do something to support the group.

He said: “A skydive is something that I have always wanted to do. I am extremely excited for the jump and to help support GDCS.”

The jump is planned for Sunday, July 25, at Langar Airfield.

Donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gdcs-skydive