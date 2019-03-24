Grantham man sets up petition to stop cyclists on pavements

A petition to stop adults from cycling on the pavements in Grantham town centre is to be launched to improve pedestrian safety.

Jim Smith, 71, of Croft Drive, Grantham, is organising the petition in a bid to ‘wake people up’ before something serious happens.

He said: “It will only be aimed at adult cyclists and not children but something has to be done. I have been trying to raise awareness of the dangers that cycling on the pavements poses for over a year.

“I recently had to pull an elderly lady out of the way of a speeding cyclist as she left a shop on the High Street. When I challenged the cyclist, I was just met with abuse.

“My hairdresser on Wharf Road also said that his customers are often nearly hit by cyclists as his shop leads straight on to the pavement.

“It is only a matter of time before a serious incident occurs. Someone could be killed or maimed.”

Jim is working with district councillor Charmaine Morgan who has written to South Kesteven District Council leader (SKDC) Matthew Lee and Coun Richard Davies asking for their support.

She said: “A ban on cycling by adults on pavements backed by appropriate signage and enforcement is required, particularly where there is a high number of pedestrians. In the long term a decent fully connected cycle network is required to improve cyclist safety.

“We need to encourage more cycling but Grantham’s cycle network is currently fragmented.”

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire Police said: “We would like to remind people that cycling on a footpath is an offence and can be dealt with via means of a Fixed Penalty Ticket.”

John Siddle of Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership added: “ Whilst it is illegal and annoying, there is little in the way of casualties but when they have occurred they are quite serious and we should not ignore how serious this can be.

“Enforcement can be carried out by local council officers if given the powers to do so.

“As police are understaffed in Lincolnshire, maybe this is an option for town and city councils to consider.”