Grantham man shaves hair in memory of sister

A Grantham man shaved off his hair to raise money for Macmillan’s Brave the Shave campaign on the second anniversary of his sister’s death.

Pacie Richards, 37, of Dysart Road, wanted a way to raise money for the cancer charity after his sister, Heidi Willis, lost her battle with breast cancer in 2016, shortly after being diagnosed.

Around 25 family, friends and wellwishers gathered at No.95 Barbershop, last Tuesday, to watch as Pacie had four inches of his hair chopped off. He was also watched by dozens more on Facebook live.

Pacie, who works as a personal trainer at Oceans Gym, said: “We have raised over £2,000 with people still donating. It was really nice to do something positive on this day. I felt really low last year but it was a totally different vibe this year.”

There is still time to show your support by making a donation. Visit: www.bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/pacie-richards