Grantham man stole £8,000 from town pub

A Grantham man has been given a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to stealing almost £8,000 from a town centre pub.

James Leonard William Deane, 23, pleaded guilty to stealing £6,363.61 belonging to the Black Dog pub, Watergate, Grantham, on January 8 this year. He also pleaded guilty to stealing £1,600 from the Black Dog between December 1 and December 31 last year.

Deane, of Sidney Street, Grantham, was sentenced to three months in prison for each offence to run consecutively, suspended for 12 months, when he appeared before Lincoln magistrates.

Deane must also carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months and pay compensation of £1,000. The court ordered that he could pay this at £10 a week.