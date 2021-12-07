A Grantham resident has switched on his impressive Christmas lights to raise money for a hospice.

Simon Haynes switched on the lights at 9 Becketts Close in Grantham on Wednesday afternoon.

Simon said he wanted to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice in the Hospital because he had friends who had died of cancer. He said one friend was looked after by St Barnabas before she died of stomach cancer and another friend, who was due to go into the hospice, died of cancer before they could be admitted.

Simon Haynes is raising money for St Barnabas Hospice in the Hospital with his Christmas lights. (53542522)

Simon said: "I did this for St Barnabas last year but didn't have so many lights. I am really pleased with it this year.

"I am collecting until December 31 and the lights will be switched off from then."

Simon is collecting donations in envelopes which can be found on his front door and then posted through the letter box.