Grantham man takes Movember to the next level with eye-catching designs and ukulele videos

When Olie Hanson first started growing his moustache for Movember, he thought it would be “a bit of a laugh”.

Ten years on, the former King’s School pupil has now raised more than £3,000 for charity and is on a mission to raise awareness about male mental health.

Since 2004, the Movember Foundation charity has run Movember events to raise awareness and funds for men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer and depression.