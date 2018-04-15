Grantham man to shave hair in memory of sister

A Grantham man is set to have all his hair shaved off to raise money for Macmillan’s Brave the Shave campaign on the second anniversary of his sister’s death.

Pacie Richards, 37, of Dysart Road, wanted a way to raise money for the cancer charity after his sister, Heidi Willis, lost her battle with breast cancer in 2016, shortly after being diagnosed.

He said: “Heidi was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in October 2015. She underwent three rounds of aggressive chemotherapy but then started suffering with severe headaches which led to seizures.”

A scan revealed that the cancer had spread to Heidi’s vital organs including her brain and she was given just three days to live.

Pacie, who works as a personal trainer at Oceans Gym, added: “She would have passed away in hospital if it wasn’t for the Macmillan nurses. But they went over and above to organise everything to fufil her last wish to pass peacefully in her own home. I always knew about Macmillan Cancer Support before but I didn’t realise how much they actually did until we needed them.”

Pacie started growing his hair a year ago.

He added: “At first, I just wanted to grow it but my neice suggested that I cut it for charity and it went from there. Heidi’s passing hit the entire family hard. April is especially difficult as the anniversary of her death gets closer, so the head shave has given us something to focus on.”

Pacie has already raised over £1,200 but would like to raise even more.

He added: “Heidi was a loving caring mum and would have done anything for anyone. She would have been laughing about me getting my hair shaved as when I was younger I accidently set her hair on fire so she had to have a skinhead and her nickname was Sinead O’Connor for a long time! We were very close and had some funny crazy stories growing up together. She was always there for me and she did eventually forgive me for setting her hair on fire.”

Pacie will be braving the shave at No.95 Barbershop, Westgate, on Tuesday, April 24.

If you would like to make a donation, visit: www.bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/pacie-richards