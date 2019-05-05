Grantham man to teach coding skills worldwide in new partnership
A Grantham man, who set up the Greater Grantham Pitch Pot last year, has signed a major partnership to teach coding skills worldwide.
John Munn, of Bridge End Road in Grantham, runs a not-for-profit organisation called Global Digital Week.
They work with universities and companies around the world to run interactive events to help people become interested in technology and develop their skills.
They have now signed a partnership with world-leading coding training providers Virtual Pair Programmers.
his partnership will allow Global Digital Week to provide students and businesses with the opportunity to learn coding through top quality, certified courses.
The training is already delivered across 92 countries and clients have included Experian and Sky.
John, the founder of Global Digital Week, said: “We are really excited to be partnering with Virtual Pair Programmers.
“The partnership will allow us to offer top quality training courses to universities and companies to help teach coding skills and close the digital skills gap.”
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.