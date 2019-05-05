Grantham man to teach coding skills worldwide in new partnership

A Grantham man, who set up the Greater Grantham Pitch Pot last year, has signed a major partnership to teach coding skills worldwide.

John Munn, of Bridge End Road in Grantham, runs a not-for-profit organisation called Global Digital Week.

They work with universities and companies around the world to run interactive events to help people become interested in technology and develop their skills.

John Munn and Matt Thornfield. (9204078)

They have now signed a partnership with world-leading coding training providers Virtual Pair Programmers.

his partnership will allow Global Digital Week to provide students and businesses with the opportunity to learn coding through top quality, certified courses.

The training is already delivered across 92 countries and clients have included Experian and Sky.

John, the founder of Global Digital Week, said: “We are really excited to be partnering with Virtual Pair Programmers.

“The partnership will allow us to offer top quality training courses to universities and companies to help teach coding skills and close the digital skills gap.”