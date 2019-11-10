Grantham man to trek for 24 hours for male mental health

A Grantham man will walk for 24 hours to raise awareness of male mental health.

Dominic Brister will join more than 100 other people next year to raise funds for Don’t Lose Hope, a new charity based in Bourne that has been set up to offer a professional counselling service for all members of the community.

They will walk from the Don’t Lose Hope Café in Bourne on May 8 2020 and walk for 24 hours, stopping only briefly to refuel.

Dominic Brister. (20617677)

Dominic said: “Too many men are suffering in silence because ‘it isn’t the done thing’ for men to talk about their emotions or feelings. These times have to change. With 12 men a day committing suicide in the UK, we need to support everyone. These men have families, dependants, and people who care, but may not even know how they’re feeling.

“Hopefully this walk, and increasing awareness, will allow these guys the strength to call out for help.”

The event has already secured support from Lincolnshire Police, South Kesteven District Council and paramedics who will be on hand throughout the course. They have also secured financial support from Warners Midlands PLC, Chiltern Distribution and Yorkshire Bank.

Dominic added: “We have a food / water stop in every village we are walking through.”

Follow #24hrWalkgroup on Facebook.