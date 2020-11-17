Grantham man wants to rescue puppy he found living on the streets in Afghanistan

A contract worker who has just returned from Afghanistan is raising money to rescue a puppy he befriended while abroad and bring it home.

But the cost of bringing home the dog will be an eye-watering £5,000 and Martin Wood is asking dog-lovers everywhere to help him raise the money.

The dog, which Martin has called Loki after the Norse God of mischief, was one of eight puppies born close to the airfield on a camp in Afghanistan.All the puppies fell ill with a virus called parvovirus and four of them died.

Loki, the puppy Martin Wood is raising money for to bring home. (43101658)

Martin, who lives with his parents in Grantham when he comes back from his stints in Afghanistan, said: “Loki is one of the four who managed to pull through, and fight for his life. And I am now looking to take him home and give him the best second chance at life that he deserves.”

Martin, 29, had been feeding the puppies each day, giving up his lunches and dinners for them on the base. Martin said: “They would follow me around in single file and just wanted to explore and play. Once they started to eat food and no longer nurse from their mother I knew it wouldn’t be long before they strayed on to the flight line, and be closer to danger or being removed all together and relocated some place else.”

Martin contacted a charity called Nowzad which looks after stray animals. He has set up a JustGiving page which gives more details about the fund-raising and the dogs. The £5,000 will cover flights, vaccinations and four months of kennelling while Loki is in quarantine.

He said: "Upon first seeing them, I had been looking after and feeding them each day, and making sure they were safe and well. They were very shy and scared at first, though soon began to come out of their shells and greeted me with excited yelps and wagging tails each time I’d see them. They would follow me around in single file, and just wanted to explore and play.

"Life for a dog on the streets is incredibly tough going and full of uncertainties, and I knew I couldn’t just leave them to fend for themselves.

Loki could be coming to the UK if enough money can be raised. (43146546)

"Because of the costs involved in taking a puppy back home, I had to make the tough decision on taking home only one of these puppies. The rest I am currently searching for the best possible homes for too!"

Martin plans to drive around Europe next year and is looking forward to Loki as a companion.