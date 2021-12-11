A man is cycling an incredible 20,210km to raise money for a good cause.

Grant Hammond, of Spire View, Grantham, begun his challenge on January 1 and has so far raised more than £700 for Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a suicide prevention charity which runs a free and confidential helpline and web chat service for anyone who is struggling and in need of help.

Grant, 58, hopes to complete his challenge by the end of this year, and has around 600 km left to cycle.

Grant Hammond and his bike (53555473)

Grant said: "I have been cycling before, but during the lockdown it was like the only legal way to go out, so I got more into cycling.

"Some friends from the system have committed suicide over the years and my father committed suicide, so I thought CALM was a worthy cause.

"I've got about 600km to go."

Credit: Velo 29 Endurance Zone, Grant cycling during his 20,210km challenge (53555665)

Grant has cycled all over the country to help build up his distance, and records all of his progress on Strava.

He said: "It's very hard, sometimes I cycle with friends.

"I've done a couple of sportifs, which are timed long distance rides.

"Because of Covid some have been cancelled, so I got the routes and did it myself."

Grant Hammond's set up for the night at one of the churches he cycled to (53555470)

Earlier this year, Cycling UK organised a cathedrals cycle route, taking in 42 cathedrals over a 2,000 mile route. Grant decided to cycle to some of these churches, and cycled from Lincoln to St Albans over a week. stopping at Southwell, Derby, Leicester, Peterborough, Ely, Norwich, Bury St Edmunds, and Chatford before cycling back to Grantham.

Grant said: "Thank you to Print Bureau Team in Grantham for doing the printing on the back of the shirts for free."

Grant Hammond spreading awareness of his challenge thanks to Print Bureau Team (53555476)

He added: "There's some local bike dealerships that have helped me out with work on my bike and the people that have supported me and ridden with me and follow me on Strava have been very helpful and motivating."

If you wish to support Grant's fund-raising challenge his JustGiving page can be found here.