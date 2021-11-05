Grantham man writes moving song in tribute to talented guitarist

A Grantham man has written a moving song in tribute to his talented musician friend who died in September.

Mick Duffy, of Alma Park, wrote ‘Conversations with a Friend’ following the death of Elliot Watson who was well known throughout the area for his skill playing the guitar.

The son of legendary guitarist Lloyd Watson and his wife Sandra, Elliot died at Lincoln County Hospital on Sunday, September 26, one week after his 44th birthday. Lloyd and his other son Aynsley have both passed away in the last four years.

Elliot, who was living in Grantham and devoted to his beloved lurchers, Puzzle and Pepper, was also a magician and a mind reader and had a wide circle of friends, especially in the local music scene.

It was his passion for music that led to him meeting Mick four years ago. The pair went on to become firm friends and would meet up several times a week.

Mick, 73, said: “Elliot was a musical genius. He was just one step above the rest. He’d been in several bands over the years including one with his brother. Gifted doesn’t even describe his skill with a guitar, but he was incredibly humble too and never put another musician down.”

Elliot Watson (52844031)

Following his friend’s death, Mick started jotting down his thoughts and memories.

The amateur songwriter added: “I was thinking about Elliot a lot in the days after he died and all the different conversations we’d had – he was such a lovely bloke. Very social, likeable, knowledgeable and articulate.

“I eventually put my thoughts to paper and turned them into a song. I’ve written a few songs before but this one really means something. I guess you could say that it was a type of coping mechanism.”

Mick Duffy (52811788)

Mick went on to perform the song with his acoustic guitar at a tribute night to Elliot at the Nobody Inn, on North Street, Grantham, adding: “It’s an emotional song that came from the heart. I hope it will show his family just how much that Elliot was loved among all his friends in Grantham.”