Grantham man's 10p challenge raises thousands for charity
Published: 12:11, 27 January 2020
Kind-hearted residents from Grantham and far and wide have raised thousands of pounds for charity by saving just 10 pence a day for nearly one year.
Rob Dixon, of Sunningdale, Grantham, came up with the initiative last year and invited people to join him in saving 10 pence a day from January 1 until the end of November.
The funds raised will go towards purchasing specialist equipment for St Barnabas Hospice at Grantham Hospital and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.
Read moreGrantham
More by this authorTracey Davies