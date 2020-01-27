Grantham man's 10p challenge raises thousands for charity

Kind-hearted residents from Grantham and far and wide have raised thousands of pounds for charity by saving just 10 pence a day for nearly one year.

Rob Dixon, of Sunningdale, Grantham, came up with the initiative last year and invited people to join him in saving 10 pence a day from January 1 until the end of November.

The funds raised will go towards purchasing specialist equipment for St Barnabas Hospice at Grantham Hospital and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.