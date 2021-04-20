Grantham Market stall owner opens town centre shop

A man who has ran a stall on Grantham Market for 15 years has opened a town centre shop.

Anton Luczak expanded his business AL Services by opening a premises on Westgate, while continuing to run his market stall every weekend.

Beginning in 2006, Anton has expanded his services over the years to include key cutting, engraving, watch batteries and straps, sign making and more.

Anton Luczak runs AL Services on Westgate. (46385468)

Back in late November 2020, Anton was able to open his shop for the first time. However, he explained that restrictions at the time have made things difficult.

He said: “It’s been really tight, but we’ve kept going. I’ve been able to open these past few months and I’ve done the market every Saturday which I still continue to do.”

Anton explained that AL Services had built up a reputation with Saturday shoppers, but now needed to make himself known to weekday customers who will support the shop.

He said he’s “not in a rush” and described AL Services as “a labour of love”.

He added: “Over all the years since I came out of the Air Force [in 1996], I’ve worked in factories, hotels, I’ve done driving and delivering. You name it and I’ve probably done it, but I’ve always come back to [AL Services]. This is where I want to be.”

To find out more, search for ‘AL Services’ on Facebook or find the shop at 27 Westgate.