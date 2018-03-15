Grantham Mayor to open Mid-Lent Fair on Sunday

Thrill-seekers won’t have to wait much longer as Grantham’s Mid-Lent Fair arrives in town this weekend, with over 100 rides and attractions.

The fairground will open from 2pm until 9pm on Sunday and noon until 11pm, Monday to Wednesday, in the Market Place area. The procession starts at the Guildhall at 1.30pm on Sunday and will make its way to the Dodgems ride for a 2pm opening by Mayor of Grantham Coun Mike Cook.

Discount vouchers are available at SKDC’s Customer Service Centre near Abbey Gardens, off St Peter’s Hill. Road closures will affect Conduit Lane, Conduit Lane Car Park, Butchers Row, Market Place, Welby Street, Guildhall Street, Narrow Westgate, Wide Westgate, Union Street and High Street (St Peters Hill to Market Place) from 3pm on Saturday March 17. All roads will open at 6am on Thursday March 22. Access to businesses and residences on Union Street and the Grange will be maintained.