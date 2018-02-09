Grantham McDonald’s to close for five weeks for hi-tech overhaul

The McDonald’s restaurant in Grantham will close on Monday for five weeks for a major overhaul.

The restaurant will close at 6pm on Monday (February 12) and re-open on Tuesday, March 20 at 10.30am.

It shall be made larger, with more seats inside and a larger patio to the outside with picnic tables and parasols added for the warmer weather. New kiosk ordering (six order points in total) will be added. Phone charging shall be installed to electric points at all tables alongside the dining area walls and interactive tablets will be installed on two tables.

A new food production system will be introduced, meaning quicker and better quality food for customers. Mobile ordering will be available to customers where they can download an app and order food via their smartphones.

They will scan their phones when entering the restaurant to make payment allowing ordering to be quicker and easier whilst on the go.

Table service will also be available for customers, so once an order has been placed they can sit down and the food can be brought out to them.

Business manager Jon McBride said: “We shall undergo a complete transformation inside the restaurant with new décor throughout and upgrading to look like an ‘Experience of the Future’ restaurant.”

n The Journal will be running an amazing competition for a special McDonald’s prize very soon.