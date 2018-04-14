Grantham Men’s Shed goes from strength to strength with new premises

A group founded in town last year has dug firm foundations by securing its first premises.

Grantham Men’s Shed has signed a lease to move into the former Dysart Park Bowling Club.

This week Men’s Shed committee chairman Derek Bunn and vice-chairman Ian Andrews signed the lease to take over the former bowls club property in Dysart Park, Grantham.

The committee says it is aware of the need for the membership be involved in running the Shed once the premises have been occupied. Derek says he is keen to ensure the purpose and activities offered are determined by the membership. He said: “A shed is where men come to take part in physical and mental activity to benefit themselves and the community, interact socially and have a laugh. We have a working group looking at tools and equipment required for wood working activities and that will be discussed with the members.”

The Men’s Shed working group has been active since the inaugural meeting facilitated by the Grantham Kesteven Rotary Club in July 2017. Now the committee is established and is keen to get started on renovating the new premises and opening its doors to new members.

The committee has held various publicity events, received donations of tools, printed leaflets and assistance with sourcing materials and properties and has been given offers of practical help from local people and tradesmen.