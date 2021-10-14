There were four deserving winners for this year’s Tom Childs Award in Grantham.

Rob Dixon, Terry Claxton, Tony Parker and Stephen Storey were all nominated for the annual award, run by the Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish Council, in recognition of the work that they have done to enhance the quality of life within the parish.

The annual award is presented in memory of former parish council clerk Tom Childs.

Rob Dixon, left, at Place2Bee with volunteers Scott Disney, Anton Luczak and Selina Louise.

The winners were recently honoured at the Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish Council open evening and each received a cheque for £250 to give to their nominated charity. They also received a certificate and a wooden bowl made from local wood, which were made by parishioner Doug

Mitchell.

They were presented with their awards by Kath Childs, Tom’s widow, and the

council chairman Geoff Parnham.

Terry Claxton was honoured for his ongoing voluntary work with St John the Baptist church and his work locally in Harrowby. He chose to contribute towards a Queens Platinum Jubilee bench.

Tony Parker received his award for his continued work in preparing and keeping the Millennium Garden looking so great each year and for his work volunteering with the parish and Woodland Trust working parties. He also keeps the hedges trimmed at the Hills and Hollows. His nominated charity was Lincs Air Ambulance.

Stephen Storey was also honoured for his continued collecting for charities with his Christmas lights and other displays through the year. He raised over £3,000 for local charities. His nominated charity was St Barnabas Hospice.

The fourth recipient was Rob Dixon, who was out of the country at the time, but

will be honoured at a later date.

Rob, who retired last year, is known throughout Grantham for his selfless attitude and willingness to help others.

After recovering from a serious road accident seven years ago, the 65-year-old knew that he wanted to help others.

He has since raised thousands of pounds for numerous local causes and charities and will now receive £250 towards a charity of his choice.

Rob said: “I am honoured to receive the award. It’s a great privilege, although I don’t carry out my charity work for recognition. It is really nice to be appreciated by the parish council Londonthorpe and Harrowby. I will be requesting that the £250 cheque goes to men’s mental health group Place2bee who I support as a fund-raiser.”