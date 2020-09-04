Grantham Meres Leisure Centre celebrates successful reopening with free trials

Leisure Centres in South Kesteven, including Grantham's Meres Leisure Centre, are giving away a limited number of one-day free trials on a first come first served basis to celebrate a successful reopening.

Grantham Meres reopened in Julywith the pool reopening on Tuesday.

Gyms and leisure facilities in England have seen more than eight million visits during the first few weeks since the sector officially reopened.

Grantham's Meres Leisure Centre swimming pool reopened on September 1.

Gym and leisure facilities in the UK still need to follow strict Government guidance in order to remain open, ensuring social distancing among staff and customers, proper ventilation throughout, and comprehensive cleanliness protocols.

Mark Braithwaite, 1Life’s CEO said: “The sector worked closely with the Government to develop the guidance for reopening our centres safely.

"Feedback from local people who have been using the facilities has been fantastic and we’d like to thank our customers for their support and patience and understanding whilst getting used to a new way of using their local services. Regular exercise has been shown to improve a person’s ability to regulate the immune system, which is essential for avoiding the severe symptoms of COVID-19, now and as we move into the colder, winter months where we will also see a rise in other illnesses such as colds and flu.”

All 1Life managed South Kesteven Leisure Centres are now open and offering local residents’ access to its fitness facilities including the gym and group exercise classes as well as the swimming pool at Grantham Meres Leisure Centre.

1Life continues to work with the authorities and local people to review, adapt, improve, and refine its health and safety policies and procedures.Innovative Anti-Viral Technology is used to protect customers who visit the centres and electrostatic disinfectant devices apply anti-viral agents to all surfaces, protecting against COVID-19 for up to 30 days.

Mark added: “We are very proud of the safety measures in place, which protect our staff and local community.We are confident our facilities are safe and secure and we really would like to encourage as many local people as possible to head on down to see for themselves the positive changes and to enjoy some physical activity in a bid to boost their health and wellbeing.”

Visit: www.1life.co.uk/free-trial to sign up for a free trial.

