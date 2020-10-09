Grantham Meres to be brought in-house and £500k agreed to set up leisure company

Councillors have agreed to bring the running of leisure centres in the district in-house, with some referring to a poor service provided by the current contracted provider.

At a meeting of South Kesteven District Council, members voted to spend £500,000 to create a council-owned company, LeisureSK, which will run leisure facilities, including The Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham.

The transfer will give the council greater flexibility on how the centres are managed and potentially accelerate its leisure improvement programme, which included bringing some facilities back into the town centre.