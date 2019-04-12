Grantham Meres to host national lifeguarding competition
Grantham Meres Leisure Centre is getting set to host a national Lifeguarding competition on Saturday April 27 at its swimming pool on Trent Road in Grantham.
Teams of lifeguards from across the UK estate of 1Life centres will attend the day-long event, which will see the participants put through their paces in a bid to test and stretch their lifeguarding skills and capabilities to ensure that they are at the top of their game when it comes to poolside ability.
The competition will test and trial accident and incident management, first aid, CPR, competency tests, and spinal management, as well as fitness and swimming races.
Mark Braithwaite, managing director of 1Life, said: “We are passionately committed to health and safety across the 1Life group and this lifeguarding competition is testament to this. All our teams have the highest levels of training and qualification, but this additional competition ensures they continually grow, develop and improve to ensure we, as a leisure and sport centre operator, employ the very best teams for the job, and health and safety is central to our operations.”
Reuben Rhode, general Mmanager of Grantham Meres Leisure Centre, said: “We are looking forward to hosting this inaugural competition which will not only be great fun, but also an important opportunity for all of 1Life’s lifeguards to practice their skills and share valuable knowledge and experiences with their colleagues Good luck to all the teams participating, but I will be cheering along team Grantham!”
