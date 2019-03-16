Nick Boles says he has ‘no regrets’ about resigning from the Grantham and Stamford Conservative Association.

He also says he will look back on this week as “one of the times when I achieved the most in my political career.”

The Stamford MP makes the comment in an article in the Times newspaper this weekend about his plans for a soft Brexit known as Common Market 2.0, which he has long promoted.

He told the newspaper: “When I am old, I will look back on the second week of March 2019 as one of the times when I achieved most in my political career.

“We stopped the UK crashing out of the EU on March 29 without a deal. We forced Theresa May to request an extension of article 50.

“We secured an opportunity for MPs to start voting for alternatives to her unloved Brexit deal from March 25 unless her deal is agreed this week.”

The MP said this was possible because MPs from different parties worked together.

Nick Boles MP (7821366)

He continued: “For some of us this enterprise has exacted a personal and political price. It has unleashed a torrent of vile threats online, especially for the women.

“In my case it has caused the final disintegration of my relationship with my local Conservative association. Although I will remain a Conservative MP until the next election I will not stand for re-election in Grantham and Stamford.

“But I have no regrets. This is how politics must work if we are to bring our divided nation together. Men and women of goodwill setting aside party-political differences and co-operating in the national interest.”

Mr Boles has been persistent in his campaigns to stop a no deal Brexit.

However, such efforts have seen him accused of being trying to stop the Brexit more than 60 per cent of his constituents voted for.

Local councillors have told the Journal that the MP working with Labour MPs on the issue to take Brexit out of the hands of a Conservative government has not gone down well with party members.

Grantham residents in particular have complained his campaigning on Brexit has got in the way of local priorities like Grantham Hospital.

Mr Boles meeting with Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn on the issue at a time when news of a downgrading of its A&E was announced also upset constituents.

The MP's decision this morning though, means Grantham and Stamford Conservative Association can now start the process of selecting a new candidate.