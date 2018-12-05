Grantham MP joins rebels to defeat government on Brexit final say

Grantham MP Nick Boles joined Pro-European Union MPs in delivering another defeat to Prime Minister Theresa May in Parliament yesterday.

The MP, who voted Remain in the 2016 EU Referendum, but supports a form of Leave, backed a motion by former attorney general Dominic Grieve to give Parliament a final say over Brexit, should the Prime Minister’s Brexit proposals be defeated.

Mr Grieve won his amendment by 321 votes to 299, with Mr Boles giving him support along with MPs Nicky Morgan, Anna Soubry, Justine Greening, Kenneth Clarke and Dr Sarah Woolaston.

The motion would reportedly allow MPs to call for another referendum, re-open negotiations with the EU, or try and stay in the EU for longer.

This is widely seen as a way of blocking a prospective ‘No Deal’ or the UK trading on World Trade Organisation terms. ‘No Deal’ is seen as the default option should the government fail to strike a deal with the European Union.

Parliament is said to oppose such a move, believing it will cause ‘chaos’, though supporters of a WTO option say it will give Britain the independence Brexiteers voted for and would save the country paying Brussels £39billion as under May’s proposals..

Mr Boles has spoken out against ‘No Deal’ and is currently gathering support for his ‘Norway’ proposals, which will see the UK remain in the European Economic Area (EEA) and customs union until a further arrangement is agreed with the EU.

Payments to the EU would still be made, there would still be free movement of people, but the ‘chaos’ of ‘No Deal’ would be avoided, he says.

The Grantham MP wrote a piece in Monday’s Daily Telegraph arguing:”Norway Plus will satisfy most of our Brexit goals.”

However, the Guardian reported yesterday that ‘Norway Plus’ would be the “Worst of all Brexit outcomes” for Britain, according to EU sources.