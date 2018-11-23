Grantham MP: "I'm not standing for leader"
Grantham MP Nick Boles has denied reports he 'might' stand for the Conservative Party leadership.
Earlier today, the Conservative Home website reported a claim Mr Boles might stand if his close friend Michael Gove does not.
Respected commentator and LBC presenter Iain Dale wrote a column about the potential leadership candidates should Theresa May face a contest.
Mr Dale said: “ I saw one article claim that, if Michael Gove doesn’t stand, Nick Boles might while, according to one of my sources, Caroline Nokes, the Immigration Minister, might also take a punt.”
The Grantham Journal today asked Mr Dale where this article was.
He replied: “ Can't remember. One of the Sundays I think, or it could have just been something a Tory MP told me.”
Nick Boles then said: “Whoever it was must have been drunk. Never in a million years.”
Mr Dale then told him: “I’d vote for you!”
The Grantham MP received some support at the possibility.
Political writer/ lecturer Adrian Hilton cited Michael Gove commenting on the chance of his own leadership ambitions: “If anyone wants me to sign a piece of parchment in my own blood saying I don’t want to be prime minister, then I’m perfectly happy to do that" (Michael Gove 2012).”
Mr Gove then ran for the Tory Party leadership in 2016, coming third in a campaign run by Mr Boles.
Mr Hilton added: “Politics is fluid: vocations change. I personally think you'd be great, Nick (and Iain would have made a great MP).”
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.