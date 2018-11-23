Grantham MP Nick Boles has denied reports he 'might' stand for the Conservative Party leadership.

Earlier today, the Conservative Home website reported a claim Mr Boles might stand if his close friend Michael Gove does not.

Respected commentator and LBC presenter Iain Dale wrote a column about the potential leadership candidates should Theresa May face a contest.

Mr Dale said: “ I saw one article claim that, if Michael Gove doesn’t stand, Nick Boles might while, according to one of my sources, Caroline Nokes, the Immigration Minister, might also take a punt.”

The Grantham Journal today asked Mr Dale where this article was.

He replied: “ Can't remember. One of the Sundays I think, or it could have just been something a Tory MP told me.”

Nick Boles then said: “Whoever it was must have been drunk. Never in a million years.”

Mr Dale then told him: “I’d vote for you!”

The Grantham MP received some support at the possibility.

Political writer/ lecturer Adrian Hilton cited Michael Gove commenting on the chance of his own leadership ambitions: “If anyone wants me to sign a piece of parchment in my own blood saying I don’t want to be prime minister, then I’m perfectly happy to do that" (Michael Gove 2012).”

Mr Gove then ran for the Tory Party leadership in 2016, coming third in a campaign run by Mr Boles.

Mr Hilton added: “Politics is fluid: vocations change. I personally think you'd be great, Nick (and Iain would have made a great MP).”