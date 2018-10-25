Nick Boles gave some political advice to debaters today: ‘Don’t compare your opponents to Nazis.’

The Grantham MP appeared on the BBC Politics Live programme which debated the issue following heated exchanges in the European Parliament yesterday.

Presenter Jo Coburn referred to the remarks from the British Conservative Euro MP Syed Kamall, which sparked the debate, along with previous comments from Ken Livingstone.

Mr Boles commented: “Never, ever, ever, ever, ever mention the word Nazi or accuse anyone in any way of being a Nazi. the Nazis were unparalleled. They have no parallel.”

The MP said you can compare people’s beliefs with other ideologies but never that of Nazis.

However, fellow panellists Anoosh Chekelian of the New Statesman and Politics professor Matthew Goodwin, noted “everyone does it,” citing Conservatives Michael Gove, Boris Johnson and Liberal-Democrat Vince Cable.

Mr Boles added: “It always blows up in the face of the person who does it..”

Yesterday, in the European Parliament, the Conservative MEP responded to an earlier speech by German MEP Udo Bullman, the leader of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats who said “right wing nationalists and extremists” are “undermining the European Union.”

In reply, Mr Kamall told Bullman: “When you talk about right-wing extremists, we have to remember that Nazis were national socialists. It’s a strain of socialism.”

He then added: “It’s a left-wing ideology, they want the same things as you, let’s be quite clear.”

When the chamber erupted in outrage, with some MEPs shouting out “rubbish,” Kamall added: “You don’t like the truth, do you?

Today, Mr Kamall tweeted an apology.

He said: “It was not a personal comment aimed at any MEPs. I've apologised directly and unreservedly to Mr. Bullman for any offence caused. I have upmost respect for anyone who stood up & fought against Nazism, Communism & any other kinds of extremism, regardless of political affiliation.”

Mr Boles on Politics Live can be viewed here https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-45982150/nazi-world-advice-from-boles-to-kamall-and-livingstone.