Grantham MP Nick Boles has sparked uproar on social media for attacking a group of pro-Brexit campaigners as ‘low lifes.’

Mr Boles has also likened Pro-EU MPs Nicky Morgan, Antoinette Sandbach and Sarah Woolaston to Margaret Thatcher.

His outburst follows the Blue Wave campaign urging Brexit supporters to join the Conservative Party and remove rebellious Pro-EU MPs.

Blue Wave’s Andy Wigmore, an associate of Nigel Farage known as one of the ‘Bad Boys of Brexit’, tweeted last Friday his organisation had placed adverts in Loughborough, the constituency of former minister Nicky Morgan.

Mr Wigmore said: “Help us deselected this remoaning anti democratic Tory MP by joining her local Tory party association.”

Ms Morgan responded: “Adverts threatening the position of MPs elected and re-elected are anti-democratic and desperate.”

Nick Boles commented in support: “A little word of warning to the assorted low lifes trying to target @NickyMorgan01 @Sandbach @sarahwollaston and others: you obviously don't have much experience of dealing with strong Tory women. Like the Lady, they are not for turning.”

While Mr Boles attracted support from Remain-supporter including Nicholas Soames MP, the Grantham MP’s comments sparked much opposition from Brexiteers.

Former Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson said: “Nick - I'm pretty certain Margaret Thatcher wouldn't have had any truck with the supplicatory fawning and abject capitulation of either Chequers or so called Norway option.”

Andy Wigmore also told the Grantham MP; “I worked for Margaret Thatcher Nick @NickBoles and @NickyMorgan01 is no Thatcher.”