The 'Most Influential' MP for Grantham & Stamford
Nick Boles, the MP for Grantham and Stamford, has made a top 100 of the country's most influential Conservatives.
The 'Top 100 Most Influential People on the Conservative Right' has been compiled by respected broadcaster, commentator and publisher Iain Dale.
Compiled to tie in with this week's Conservative Party Conference, Mr Boles re-enters the list at 85.
Mr Dale, who has written or authored more than 30 mainly political books, said of the Grantham and Stamford MP:
"Nicholas Boles has spent two years off the list but he returns due to his original thinking, writing and ability to push new ideas.
"You’d expect it as a former think-tank director, but his papers on new directions for the Conservative Party under the Square Deal banner, and his proposals for Brexit, lead us to think that he remains one of the Party’s most original thinkers."
The list featured Prime Minister Theresa May at Number 1.
Mr Dale said of her: "Theresa May remains at number one by dint of the fact that she’s still there. She’s been incredibly resilient and just when you think she may be toast, she bounces back. It’s a great quality to have. She’s also helped that there’s still no pre-eminent obvious successor."
The full list, published yesterday, can be seen on the Conservative Home website.
