Grantham MP Nick Boles met with Jeremy Corbyn yesterday (Wednesday) to discuss Brexit.

Mr Boles reportedly spent more than an hour with the Labour leader to try and gain support for his ‘soft’ Brexit proposals known as Common Market 2.0.

The meeting also included Conservative MP Oliver Letwin, plus Labour MPs Lucy Powell and Stephen Kinnock.

Mr Boles said on social media afterwards: “Oliver Letwin and I were happy to join Lucy Powell and Stephen Kinnock in this meeting with Jeremy Corbyn to discuss our Common Market 2.0 proposal.

“For months now we have been meeting with senior MPs from all parties in search of a cross party Brexit compromise.”

Mr Boles did not want to comment further when approached by the Journal.

Labour MP Lucy Powell commented on social media: "Very positive and constructive meeting with Jeremy Corbyn today together with our cross-party alliance for Common Market 2.0 Nick Boles, Oliver Letwin, Stephen Kinnock. We discussed areas of agreement and where we differ and how we could work together to break the Brexit deadlock."

The Common market 2.0 or Norway-Plus proposals that Mr Boles has promoted involves Britain joining the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) alongside Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

It would mean Britain regains control over food and fisheries, and would no longer be subject to EU courts.

Britain would remain in the single market, so it would still have to accept free movement of people, unless it could show large numbers of migrants were causing social or economic problems.

Contributions to the EU budget would continue but at a lower level.