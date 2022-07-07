The MP for Stamford and Grantham has resigned from his role in Government.

Gareth Davies, a Conservative, tweeted at 11.54pm last night (Wednesday, July 6) that he was resigned from his role as Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Department of Health and Social Care.

He said the decision had been taken with "great regret".

Grantham and Stamford MP Gareth Davies

He added: "It has been a privilege to serve in the role and not a decision I have taken lightly."

The tweet is Mr Davies' first comment on the issue engulfing Downing Street this week.

Earlier, Mr Johnson was forced to apologise for his handling of the Chris Pincher row after it emerged he had forgotten about being told of previous allegations of “inappropriate” conduct.

He is now battling to stay in the top job. Yesterday, Mr Johnson met ministers in No 10, where he was told he had lost the confidence of the Tory party and should not continue in office – but refused to listen.

On Tuesday, chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid resigned, prompting a wave of resignations from elsewhere within the Government.

Rutland MP Alicia Kearns said earlier this week she was "disgusted by the failures" of the PM, while Sleaford and North Hykeham Dr Caroline Johnson has so far said nothing.

In May, Mr Davies voted for Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a vote of no confidence, following the publication of the Sue Gray report after Downing Street parties during the Covid-19 imposed lockdown.

Rutland MP Alicia Kearns was the only local MP to vote against the PM, in a battle he narrowly won.