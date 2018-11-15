South Kesteven still backs Brexit, but the Lincolnshire European Movement says support for it is falling.

The ‘People’s Vote’ campaigners cite a nationwide Survation Poll, which they further analysed to district level.

Last week, Survation reported the UK would vote 54% to 46% to Remain.

The movement claimed South Kesteven was estimated to have seen its Brexit support drop from 59.93% to 56.55%.

Chair John Bland says its recent campaigns in the district revealed support for a People’s Vote. “Take Grantham for example. Those who campaigned there during the referendum said it was a difficult area to campaign in yet we had people coming in to support the People’s Vote within minutes of setting up a stall (in Grantham).”

But Pat Beese, Grantham & Stamford UKIP secretary, which also held recent stalls locally, said the only Brexit losing support is Theresa’s May’s version. He believed another vote would see a ‘huge’ Leave vote and people are unafraid of ‘no deal.’

Grantham Conservative Brexiteer Coun Ray Wootten agreed: “What is frustrating to people I speak to is that there must be no fudge in a deal that continues to tie us to the EU.”

Grantham MP Nick Boles, who voted Remain in 2016, this week slammed Jo Johnson MP for attacking his ‘Norway for Now’ proposals.

The comments were made before today's ministerial resignations.

The MP tweeted: “Like all supporters of a second referendum he is a Remainiac who doesn’t want to allow any form of Brexit to go ahead, no matter how soft. I believe that Brexit needs to happen.”